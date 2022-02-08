UrduPoint.com

UN On Putin-Macron Talks: 'Very Pleased' With High Level Of Diplomatic Effort Over Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 10:59 PM

UN on Putin-Macron Talks: 'Very Pleased' With High Level of Diplomatic Effort Over Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is pleased to see a high level of diplomatic engagement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in an effort to defuse tensions around Ukraine, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is pleased to see a high level of diplomatic engagement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in an effort to defuse tensions around Ukraine, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Putin received Macron in the Kremlin on Monday for talks that lasted almost six hours.

"We're very pleased to see a high level of diplomatic activity," Dujarric told a briefing. "The Secretary General could not be clearer about the need to increase diplomatic activity."

The United Nations continues to believe there will be no need to use any contingency plans for its personnel working in Ukraine, as the crisis should be resolved diplomatically, Dujarric added.

"The Secretary-General continues to believe that there will not be military action and that continues to be the focus of our engagement and our policy," he said.

