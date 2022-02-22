The United Nations believes that the Minsk agreements are still valid and should be used to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ukraine, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the accords "no longer exist."

Earlier in the day, Putin said the Minsk agreements had been killed by Kiev's actions long before Moscow's recognition of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics.

"For us, they are diplomatic frameworks that exist, that remain, and they should be used as an avenue for de-escalation," Dujarric said in a press briefing.

Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the breakaway regions of Ukraine on Monday.

The situation in the Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all, women, children and the elderly, to Russia began late last week.