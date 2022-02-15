UrduPoint.com

UN On Russia Pulling Troops From Border: Guterres Welcomes Any Step Toward De-escalation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 10:56 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes any steps leading to de-escalation, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, after Russia announced moving troops away from the Ukraine border following drills

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes any steps leading to de-escalation, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, after Russia announced moving troops away from the Ukraine border following drills.

"We welcome any and all movements that point to de-escalation, whether it is on the ground or whether it is rhetoric," Dujarric told a press briefing.

>