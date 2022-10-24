UrduPoint.com

All parties should avoid any steps that could lead to miscalculation and escalation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Monday, commenting on Russia's reports that Ukraine may use a "dirty bomb

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) All parties should avoid any steps that could lead to miscalculation and escalation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Monday, commenting on Russia's reports that Ukraine may use a "dirty bomb."

"Our position ... is that all parties should avoid any action that could lead to miscalculation and escalation in what's already a devastating conflict," Dujarric said at a briefing.

