UN On Russia's 'Dirty Bomb' Reports: All Parties Must Avoid Steps That Lead To Escalation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 10:16 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) All parties should avoid any steps that could lead to miscalculation and escalation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Monday, commenting on Russia's reports that Ukraine may use a "dirty bomb."
"Our position ... is that all parties should avoid any action that could lead to miscalculation and escalation in what's already a devastating conflict," Dujarric said at a briefing.