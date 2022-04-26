UrduPoint.com

UN On UK Remarks On Bombing Russia Territory: De-Escalation Needed In Rhetoric, Militarily

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 11:37 PM

UN on UK Remarks on Bombing Russia Territory: De-Escalation Needed in Rhetoric, Militarily

The United Nations wants to see de-escalation both in military actions and rhetoric, spokesman Farhan Haq said on Tuesday, after the UK armed forces minister stated that it is legitimate for Ukrainian forces to use Western weapons to attack military targets on Russian soil

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The United Nations wants to see de-escalation both in military actions and rhetoric, spokesman Farhan Haq said on Tuesday, after the UK armed forces minister stated that it is legitimate for Ukrainian forces to use Western weapons to attack military targets on Russian soil.

"We want to see de-escalation. We want to see a military de-escalation, but we also want to see a de-escalation in rhetoric.

We want to make sure that no actions are taken that raise tensions in the already tense atmosphere," Haq told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said it is completely legitimate for Ukraine to be targeting in Russia's depth in order to disrupt the logistics of its armed forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in response, said that London provoking Kiev into striking Russian territory will immediately prompt a proportional response.

