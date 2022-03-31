UrduPoint.com

UN On UK Sanctions Against Russian Media: Journalists Have Right To Do Work Everywhere : UN Spokesman

March 31, 2022

Journalists should have the right to do their work everywhere, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday, commenting on the UK decision to impose sanctions on Russian media

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Journalists should have the right to do their work everywhere, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday, commenting on the UK decision to impose sanctions on Russian media.

"As a matter of principle, we very much do believe in the right of journalists to do their work everywhere," Dujarric told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom unveiled sanctions against Russian media and prominent media figures in connection with the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

The sanctions list includes RT, Sputnik news agency parent company Rossiya Segodnya, tv anchor Sergey Brilev, Sputnik International Broadcasting head Anton Anisimov, Managing Director of RT Alexey Nikolov, and former head of the Russian communications watchdog Aleksandr Zharov.

