UrduPoint.com

UN On Ukraine Summit: Guterres Ready To Mediate If All Parties Agree

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 05:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is ready to mediate in the Ukraine summit issue only if all parties, including Russia, agree to that, Guterres' office told Sputnik while commenting on Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's statement.

Earlier, Kuleba said Ukraine would like to hold a "peace" summit by the end of February, preferably at a UN site with Guterres as a possible mediator.

"As the Secretary-General has said many times in the past, he can only mediate if all parties want him to mediate," the office said.

