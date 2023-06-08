UrduPoint.com

UN On Ukraine Troop Nazi Symbols: 'We Stand Against Nazism'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 11:31 PM

UN on Ukraine Troop Nazi Symbols: 'We Stand Against Nazism'

The United Nations stands against Nazis as a matter of principle in light of photographs showing Ukrainian soldiers wearing Nazi symbols, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The United Nations stands against Nazis as a matter of principle in light of photographs showing Ukrainian soldiers wearing Nazi symbols, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

The New York Times reported that some Ukrainian soldiers were wearing Nazi symbols on the frontline. Symbols donned by some forces in Ukraine include the skull-and-crossbones patch of the Nazi Totenkopf and the so-called "black sun" associated with Nazi SS chief Heinrich Himmler and various neo-Nazi movements, according to the report.

"We stand against Nazis and symbols of Nazis," Dujarric said at a briefing when asked about the report.

The UN spokesperson also said they had no way to verify the reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has in part tied Russia's special military operation to the Ukrainian government's support of neo-Nazi factions, linked to the larger objective of protecting populations subjected to targeted violence by the regime in Kiev.

