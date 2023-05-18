UrduPoint.com

UN On Zelenskyy Aide's Threats To Russians: 'Unhelpful Rhetoric' Should Be Avoided

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 11:40 PM

UN on Zelenskyy Aide's Threats to Russians: 'Unhelpful Rhetoric' Should Be Avoided

The United Nations calls on warring sides in any conflict to abstain from "unhelpful rhetoric," spokesman Farhan Haq said on Thursday, when asked to react to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak's threats toward Russians

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The United Nations calls on warring sides in any conflict to abstain from "unhelpful rhetoric," spokesman Farhan Haq said on Thursday, when asked to react to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak's threats toward Russians.

"Obviously, in not just this situation, but in all wartime situations, there's rhetoric from various parties. We don't respond to it. However, we do encourage, again, across all these situations, to avoid unhelpful rhetoric," Haq said during a press briefing.

Earlier today, Podolyak posted a tweet in response to Russia circulating a letter at the UN Security Council in connection with Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov's threat to "keep killing Russians anywhere on the face of this world.

"

Podolyak said that Ukraine "hates" Russia and will "persecute" it. Referring to Russian officials, he threatened that "Ukraine will get each and every one of you, whether legally or physically."

Asked to comment on Budanov's remarks on Wednesday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the international organization is unable to confirm their veracity, but stands against all terrorist attacks and extrajudicial killings.

