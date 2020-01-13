UrduPoint.com
UN Optimistic About Libya's GNA-LNA Meeting In Moscow - Official

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:08 PM

UN Optimistic About Libya's GNA-LNA Meeting in Moscow - Official

The United Nations is optimistic about the meeting between the Libyan Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army, which is ongoing in Moscow, and sees it as an important step toward the Berlin conference, head of the UN Mission in Libya's media office, Jean Alam, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The United Nations is optimistic about the meeting between the Libyan Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army, which is ongoing in Moscow, and sees it as an important step toward the Berlin conference, head of the UN Mission in Libya's media office, Jean Alam, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are [optimistic] and we see it as a positive step towards the Berlin conference . We believe that international actions should be complementary to one another," Alam said, when asked whether the UN is optimistic about the meeting of Libya's conflicting parties.

"Yes it could result in a ceasefire, but it is important to have a neutral monitoring mechanism for the ceasefire to hold," Alam added.

