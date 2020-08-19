UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

UN Optimistic About Sending Experts to Yemen's Oil Tanker As Soon As Possible - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The United Nations is hopeful that a technical mission will be allowed to examine the decaying oil tanker Safer, moored off the coast of Yemen, and conduct initial repairs as soon as possible, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The immediate priority is to deport to the site as quickly as possible to conduct a technical assessment and provide unbiased evidence of the way forward. We also want to complete whatever feasible initial repairs that can be safely undertaken during that mission," Dujarric said. "We're optimistic that this work can get started as quickly as possible."

Dujarric said the Houthi authorities, who control the area nearby the tanker, issued permits for the mission's personnel to travel to Yemen on August 16, after an official request was sent by the United Nations a month earlier.

The United Nations is now waiting for the final clearances from the local authorities in order to move forward, Dujarric said.

The spokesperson explained that the technical team is currently reviewing a list sent by the Houthis, detailing equipment and supplies they want the UN experts to bring on the tanker as well as specific repairs they expect the team to complete.

"We all share the same objective of preventing a major catastrophe from the tanker and the UN remains eager to assist," Dujarric said.

The Safer tanker, which is loaded with 1 million barrels of crude oil, has not seen any adequate maintenance since 2015 and is at risk of exploding.

According to the United Nations, a potential oil leak into the Red Sea, where the ship is anchored, would severely harm the ecosystems on which some 30 million people in the region rely.

