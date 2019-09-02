UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Orders Bosnia To Compensate Wartime Rape Victim

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:01 PM

UN orders Bosnia to compensate wartime rape victim

The UN Committee Against Torture has made a "landmark" ruling calling on Bosnia to compensate a victim of wartime rape and provide free medical and psychological care, according to the NGO Trial International

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :The UN Committee Against Torture has made a "landmark" ruling calling on Bosnia to compensate a victim of wartime rape and provide free medical and psychological care, according to the NGO Trial International.

The legal organisation helped file a complaint to the UN committee (CAT) after the victim won her case in a Bosnian court in 2015 but never received the 15,000-euro ($16,500) compensation because the rapist did not have the funds to pay.

A statute of limitations then prevented her from filing a civil case asking the state to foot the bill.

In an a preliminary decision posted on Trial's website, the UN committee said Bosnia had "failed to fulfil its obligations... by failing to provide the complainant with redress including fair and adequate compensation".

It said the government is now required to ensure "prompt, fair and adequate compensation" to the victim, as well as immediate and free "medical and psychological care".

Bosnia is also required to "offer public official apologies", the committee said.

Trial International hailed the decision as "hugely important.

" "It is the first decision by the CAT relating to a victim of conflict-related sexual violence," the NGO's senior legal advisor in Sarajevo, Adrijana Hanusic Becirovic, was quoted as saying.

The decision also calls on Bosnia to establish a national reparation scheme for all victims of war crimes, including sexual violence.

Some 20,000 women are estimated to have been raped during Bosnia's 1992-1995 civil wars.

Yet only 1,000 receive a small pension as civilian victims of the war.

"We are seeking new laws for the entire Bosnia but none of the political parties want to talk about the issue publicly," Jadranka Milicevic from local NGO the Cure said recently, adding victims of rape, and their children, still face discrimination in Bosnia.

Starting in 2015, former soldiers convicted of rape have also been required to compensate their victims, a procedure previously left up to civil courts.

There have been 15 verdicts since then, with perpetrators compensating victims between 10,000 to 15,000 Euros each, according to Trial International.

Related Topics

United Nations Cure Sarajevo Women 2015 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatens Bre ..

2 minutes ago

5 held for doing wheelie in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson threatens Brexit purge in pivotal we ..

26 seconds ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Rule ..

28 seconds ago

Karachi likely to receive thunder rain on Tuesday

29 seconds ago

No deal, Brexit delay or an election? UK's options ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.