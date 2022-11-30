UN, OSCE Are Inclusive Organizations Without Mechanism to Exclude Russia - US Official

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 12:46 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) are inclusive organizations without any mechanism to exclude Russia as a member, US Permanent Representative to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said on Tuesday.

"These are inclusive organizations without mechanism to exclude a member. There is no mechanism to exclude Russia from OSCE or UN," he said speaking about UN and OSCE.

He added that there will be an ambassador of Russia at the OSCE ministerial.

Carpenter also spoke on the denial of a visa for Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, saying the US respects Poland's choice given visa matters are a sovereign prerogative.

