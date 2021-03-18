UrduPoint.com
UN, OSCE Ready To Facilitate Talks Between Belarusian Gov't, Opposition - Tikhanovkaya

The United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are ready to facilitate negotiations between the Belarusian government and the opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarusian opposition leader and ex-presidential candidate, said on Thursday

"I, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the leader elected by the Belarusian people, announce the start of a nationwide vote. Each of you knows that there is a crisis in the country, and we can resolve it peacefully - through negotiations with international mediation," Tikhanovskaya said during her address to the Belarusians on her Youtube channel, adding that the vote will not replace the protest movement but rather go along with it.

The opposition leader added that she worked with foreign politicians and organizations for seven months and "gained support".

"Your voices will help us to achieve decisive steps on the part of international structures - the OSCE and the UN. They are ready to organize a platform and act as mediators, as well as force the regime to negotiate," Tikhanovskaya added.

