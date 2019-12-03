UN Outraged by Death of Employee in Recent Attack in Kabul - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations is outraged by the death of its civil employee, Anil Raj, in a recent terrorist attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul, UN special envoy for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto said on Tuesday during a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani

The attack, which hit one of the organization's vehicles, killed the staffer on November 24. Five others were injured in the incident.

"The attack on UN civilians and the killing of Anil Raj is an outrage deserving the strongest condemnation," Yamamoto told Ghani, as quoted by the UNAMA's press release.

The UN official pointed out the need to identify the attackers and bring them to justice.

Ghani, in turn, asked the Afghan security agencies to boost efforts aimed at ensuring the safety of the employees of the United Nations and international aid organizations that are operating in the country.