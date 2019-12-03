UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Outraged By Death Of Employee In Recent Attack In Kabul - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:50 PM

UN Outraged by Death of Employee in Recent Attack in Kabul - Envoy

The United Nations is outraged by the death of its civil employee, Anil Raj, in a recent terrorist attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul, UN special envoy for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto said on Tuesday during a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The United Nations is outraged by the death of its civil employee, Anil Raj, in a recent terrorist attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul, UN special envoy for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto said on Tuesday during a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani.

The attack, which hit one of the organization's vehicles, killed the staffer on November 24. Five others were injured in the incident.

"The attack on UN civilians and the killing of Anil Raj is an outrage deserving the strongest condemnation," Yamamoto told Ghani, as quoted by the UNAMA's press release.

The UN official pointed out the need to identify the attackers and bring them to justice.

Ghani, in turn, asked the Afghan security agencies to boost efforts aimed at ensuring the safety of the employees of the United Nations and international aid organizations that are operating in the country.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Condemnation Vehicles November Ashraf Ghani Employment

Recent Stories

Persons with impairments intend to become leaders ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority to launch campaign against m ..

6 minutes ago

US Not Ruling Out Extension of New START, Wants Br ..

6 minutes ago

Positive use of social media stressed to build nat ..

6 minutes ago

5th youth global forum kicks off

18 minutes ago

PPP Chief meets ANP KP chapter president Wali Khan ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.