UN Palestine Agency Says Over 700 Schools to Open on Time Due to Donor Support

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said it will open more than 700 schools in the West Bank on time for the upcoming academic year thanks to donor support.

"Over 700 schools run by the UNRWA will open their doors in time for the new scholastic year 2019-2020 in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria within less than a month," UNRWA said in a press release on Thursday. "The steadfast support of UNRWA partners and donors is, once again, enabling the Agency to carry out its largest program: education for more than half a million Palestine refugee boys and girls.

"

In June, following the conference in New York in which donors pledged more than $110 million to the UNRWA, Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl warned that the agency still might not be able to open schools at the end of August unless the pledges transfer into disbursements.

In the past two months, a few donors also stepped in with financial support to the UN agency confronted with the lack of funds.

In May, the UNRWA appealed for a total of $1.2 billion in funds for the year 2019.