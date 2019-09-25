UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Palestine Agency To Continue Supporting Syria - Commissioner-General

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:40 AM

UN Palestine Agency to Continue Supporting Syria - Commissioner-General

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) plans to continue providing support to Syria, Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl told Sputnik a day after the establishment of the country's Constitutional Committee.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the Syrian Constitutional Committee had finally been created in full and said its first meeting would be convened in the coming weeks.

"Our position on Syria is that we continue to support... UNRWA has a million Palestine refugees that are in Syria, and it is very important for their future that we continue the services," Krahenbuhl said on Tuesday.

Particularly, Krahenbuhl said that when security conditions in the Arab Republic allow, the UN agency plans to continue the rebuilding of infrastructure, such as medical facilities and schools that have been damaged during the war.

The conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011 between Assad's government, and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The parties also met in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi, where the landmark agreement to form the constitutional committee was reached.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Palestine Iran Russia Turkey Sochi Pierre January May 2017 2018 Government Refugee Agreement Million Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

2 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

56 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.