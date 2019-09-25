UN Palestine Agency to Continue Supporting Syria - Commissioner-General

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) plans to continue providing support to Syria, Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl told Sputnik a day after the establishment of the country's Constitutional Committee.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the Syrian Constitutional Committee had finally been created in full and said its first meeting would be convened in the coming weeks.

"Our position on Syria is that we continue to support... UNRWA has a million Palestine refugees that are in Syria, and it is very important for their future that we continue the services," Krahenbuhl said on Tuesday.

Particularly, Krahenbuhl said that when security conditions in the Arab Republic allow, the UN agency plans to continue the rebuilding of infrastructure, such as medical facilities and schools that have been damaged during the war.

The conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011 between Assad's government, and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The parties also met in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi, where the landmark agreement to form the constitutional committee was reached.