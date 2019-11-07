UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Palestine Refugees Agency Chief Karehubuhl Resigns Amid Misconduct Probe - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

UN Palestine Refugees Agency Chief Karehubuhl Resigns Amid Misconduct Probe - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Pierre Karehubuhl has informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of his immediate resignation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"UNRWA's Commissioner-General, Pierre Krahenbuhl, informed the Secretary-General that he was resigning, effective immediately," Dujarric said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Guterres placed Krahenbuhl on administrative leave until the internal United Nations investigation into allegations of misconduct is completed.

The United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) has been investigating allegations of misconduct by Krahenbuhl and other UNRWA senior staff. The preliminary investigation found that Krahenbuhl was not involved in fraud or misappropriation of funds, but some managerial issues remained and needed to be addressed further.

Dujarric said OIOS submitted a report to the UN Secretary-General that will be reviewed and studied to ensure that lessons have been learned and similar situations will not occur again in the work on UNRWA.

In July, a leaked confidential report said top UNRWA officials - including Krahenbuhl, his senior adviser Maria Mohammedi, Chief of Staff Hakam Shahwan and former deputy chief Sandra Mitchell - abused the scope of their authority and engaged in nepotism and sexual misconduct.

Mitchell resigned in July amid the allegations of misconduct.

Switzerland and the Netherlands announced during the same month that they would freeze support for UNRWA until the investigation is completed.

Dujarric expressed hope the Netherland and Switzerland will resume their assistance to the UNRWA and prioritize the well-being of the people benefiting from the agency's work.

"I do very much hope, and the Secretary-General very much hopes that member states will keep the interest of the people that UNRWA serves first and foremost," Dujarric said.

Guterres meanwhile designated UNRWA's acting deputy chief Christian Saunders to serve as the organization's officer-in-charge and lead the implementation of a plan to improve oversight and accountability.

Related Topics

United Nations Palestine Same Lead Mitchell Pierre Switzerland Netherlands July Christian From Refugee Top Netherland

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Future Foundation join ..

31 minutes ago

UAE’s C4IR employs technology for governance of ..

31 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of newly appoi ..

46 minutes ago

World Government Summit, Expo 2020 Dubai will set ..

1 hour ago

Gargash meets with Singaporean Senior Minister of ..

1 hour ago

UNRWA Commissioner-General Karehubuhl Resigns Amid ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.