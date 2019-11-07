UN Palestine Refugees Agency Chief Karehubuhl Resigns Amid Misconduct Probe - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Pierre Karehubuhl has informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of his immediate resignation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"UNRWA's Commissioner-General, Pierre Krahenbuhl, informed the Secretary-General that he was resigning, effective immediately," Dujarric said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Guterres placed Krahenbuhl on administrative leave until the internal United Nations investigation into allegations of misconduct is completed.

The United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) has been investigating allegations of misconduct by Krahenbuhl and other UNRWA senior staff. The preliminary investigation found that Krahenbuhl was not involved in fraud or misappropriation of funds, but some managerial issues remained and needed to be addressed further.

Dujarric said OIOS submitted a report to the UN Secretary-General that will be reviewed and studied to ensure that lessons have been learned and similar situations will not occur again in the work on UNRWA.

In July, a leaked confidential report said top UNRWA officials - including Krahenbuhl, his senior adviser Maria Mohammedi, Chief of Staff Hakam Shahwan and former deputy chief Sandra Mitchell - abused the scope of their authority and engaged in nepotism and sexual misconduct.

Mitchell resigned in July amid the allegations of misconduct.

Switzerland and the Netherlands announced during the same month that they would freeze support for UNRWA until the investigation is completed.

Dujarric expressed hope the Netherland and Switzerland will resume their assistance to the UNRWA and prioritize the well-being of the people benefiting from the agency's work.

"I do very much hope, and the Secretary-General very much hopes that member states will keep the interest of the people that UNRWA serves first and foremost," Dujarric said.

Guterres meanwhile designated UNRWA's acting deputy chief Christian Saunders to serve as the organization's officer-in-charge and lead the implementation of a plan to improve oversight and accountability.