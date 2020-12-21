UN Palestine Refugees Agency Needs $88Mln to Avoid Financial Collapse - Mladenov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) needs $88 million in funding to avoid financial collapse and continue its humanitarian operations, UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said on Monday.

"The financial situation of UNRWA remains a serious concern. There is a December funding gap of $88 million," Mladenov told a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Mladenov pointed out that the gap includes some $22 million needed to pay salaries of almost 30,000 frontline workers directly assisting Palestinian refugees.

Compounding the problem is the income forecast for UNRWA in January 2021 is even worse and may force UNRWA to implement more drastic measures to prevent its collapse in the coming months.

"Sufficient funding is essential for the agency's continuity, and I renew my appeal for support," Mladenov said.

According to the latest needs assessment, some 47 percent of the Palestinian population, or 2.45 million people, need humanitarian aid, Mladenov added.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump decided to cut the $300 million in annual funding the United States used to provide to UNRWA.