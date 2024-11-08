UN panel adopts four Pakistani resolutions on strengthening regional, world peace

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A key committee of the UN General Assembly has adopted Pakistan's four annual disarmament-related resolutions that are aimed at underpinning regional as well as international peace and security, reflecting Islamabad's commitment to achieving those goals.

Three of these resolutions, adopted on Thursday by the 193-nation Assembly's First Committee (Disarmament and International Security), received overwhelming support from member states even as the global non-proliferation and disarmament regime is facing challenges. The texts are expected to come up for endorsement by the General Assembly next month.

The resolutions deal with regional disarmament, conventional arms control at regional and subregional levels as well as Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) in the regional and subregional context.

The resolutions titled, "Regional disarmament" and "Confidence-building Measures in the regional and sub-regional context" were adopted by consensus.

The text titled, "Conventional arms control at the regional and sub-regional level" received 179 votes in favour, with India voting against, the only country to do so, and its ally -- Israel -- abstained.

The overwhelming support for the resolution reflected the international community's acknowledgement of Pakistan's advocacy for conventional arms control, restraint and balance in defence capabilities of States located in the same region or sub-region.

Diplomats at the UN have expressed appreciation for Pakistan's initiatives, over the years, to promote the goals of regional disarmament, conventional arms control, and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs). The resolutions, they noted, recognize the significance of and complementarity between regional and global approaches to arms control, disarmament and confidence building to promote international peace, security and stability

The resolution on conventional arms control at regional and subregional levels acknowledges that the preservation of a balance in States' defence capabilities strengthens peace and stability.

Earlier, Pakistan's resolution on negative security assurances entitled "Conclusion of effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear weapons states against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons" was adopted by a recorded vote of 117 in favour, with none against and 64 abstentions.

The text underscores the urgency of providing legally binding security assurances to non-nuclear-weapon states against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons.

APP/ift