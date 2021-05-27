UN Panel Agrees to Probe Alleged Human Rights Violations in Israel-Hamas Conflict in Gaza

The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) said in a statement on Thursday that it has passed a resolution to launch an investigation into alleged human rights violations in the recent violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) said in a statement on Thursday that it has passed a resolution to launch an investigation into alleged human rights violations in the recent violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"HRC just adopted a resolution establishing an ongoing Commission of Inquiry to investigate alleged Human Rights violations and abuses in Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel, up to and since 13 April 2021," the statement said.