UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Panel Agrees To Probe Alleged Human Rights Violations In Israel-Hamas Conflict In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:29 PM

UN Panel Agrees to Probe Alleged Human Rights Violations in Israel-Hamas Conflict in Gaza

The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) said in a statement on Thursday that it has passed a resolution to launch an investigation into alleged human rights violations in the recent violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) said in a statement on Thursday that it has passed a resolution to launch an investigation into alleged human rights violations in the recent violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"HRC just adopted a resolution establishing an ongoing Commission of Inquiry to investigate alleged Human Rights violations and abuses in Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel, up to and since 13 April 2021," the statement said.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Israel Gaza Jerusalem April

Recent Stories

WAM, Sputnik to build strategic ties, strengthen c ..

39 seconds ago

Emirates Red Crescent starts first phase of COVID ..

45 seconds ago

EU, Japan Agree to Form Green Alliance to Expedite ..

2 minutes ago

Green Eurobond: Farrukh congrats WAPDA on reaching ..

2 minutes ago

Nadal, Djokovic and Federer in same half of French ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to UN's central role in upholdi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.