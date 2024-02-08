UN Panel Demands Russia Halt 'forcible Transfer' Of Ukrainian Children
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 07:55 PM
Russia must end the forcible transfer of children from Ukraine and provide information about those already taken and ensure they are returned home, a UN committee said Thursday
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Russia must end the forcible transfer of children from Ukraine and provide information about those already taken and ensure they are returned home, a UN committee said Thursday.
Ukraine says that 20,000 children have been forced to Russia since the war erupted in February 2022. President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the action "a genocide". Russia denies the accusations.
The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, a panel of 18 independent experts, pressed Russia on the deportation allegations during a regular review of its record last month.
In their conclusions, published Thursday, the experts urged Russia to "put an end to the forcible transfer or deportation of children from occupied Ukrainian territory".
Russia has said that "placements for evacuated children are arranged, first and foremost, at their request and with their consent".
But committee vice chair Bragi Gudbrandsson told reporters the experts had concluded there was "evidence of forced transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia".
"We cannot identify the number of these children but we know that they are many," he said.
The experts demanded that Moscow "provide information about the precise number of children taken from Ukraine and about whereabouts of each child".
This is needed so "parents or legal representatives can track them, including through identification of such children and registration of their parentage, and ensure that children are returned to their families and communities as soon as possible".
Recent Stories
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi casts vote at Riwaz Garden
Caretaker Baluchistan Provincial Minister for Information Jan Achakzai congratul ..
Commissioner Kohat reviews the voting process
The Midrange Marvel: Grab the realme C67 for Just PKR 47,999
ECP ensures timely election results.
Polling concludes peacefully in 1601 polling stations of Bahawalpur
Five US Marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash
DC briefs foreign observers on general elections 2024
Kamran Tessori congratulates admin, LEAs for holding peaceful elections
Sri Lanka readies for challenge in Afghanistan ODI series
Polling process in Hazara Division concludes peacefully
General Polls 2024: Pakistan advances towards strong democratic system
More Stories From World
-
Five US Marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash19 minutes ago
-
Xi and Putin accuse US of 'interference' in call1 hour ago
-
Pakistani youngsters participate in Chinese new year celebrations1 hour ago
-
ArcelorMittal profit falls after Kazakhstan mine disaster1 hour ago
-
Rescuers use bare hands to search for Philippine landslide survivors1 hour ago
-
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon despair at UN agency funding cuts1 hour ago
-
West African bloc meets as troubled states test unity1 hour ago
-
Over 5 million worshippers perform Prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week2 hours ago
-
China allocates 40 mln yuan for Hubei, Hunan disaster recovery2 hours ago
-
Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid2 hours ago
-
OIC Secretary-General receives Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Saudi Arabia2 hours ago
-
Iraq slams US after strike kills pro-Iran commander3 hours ago