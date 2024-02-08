Open Menu

UN Panel Demands Russia Halt 'forcible Transfer' Of Ukrainian Children

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 07:55 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Russia must end the forcible transfer of children from Ukraine and provide information about those already taken and ensure they are returned home, a UN committee said Thursday.

Ukraine says that 20,000 children have been forced to Russia since the war erupted in February 2022. President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the action "a genocide". Russia denies the accusations.

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, a panel of 18 independent experts, pressed Russia on the deportation allegations during a regular review of its record last month.

In their conclusions, published Thursday, the experts urged Russia to "put an end to the forcible transfer or deportation of children from occupied Ukrainian territory".

Russia has said that "placements for evacuated children are arranged, first and foremost, at their request and with their consent".

But committee vice chair Bragi Gudbrandsson told reporters the experts had concluded there was "evidence of forced transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia".

"We cannot identify the number of these children but we know that they are many," he said.

The experts demanded that Moscow "provide information about the precise number of children taken from Ukraine and about whereabouts of each child".

This is needed so "parents or legal representatives can track them, including through identification of such children and registration of their parentage, and ensure that children are returned to their families and communities as soon as possible".

