UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The United Nations Board of Inquiry in its report published on Monday recommended the inclusion of Syrian armed opposition groups in the deconfliction mechanism in the country's northwest.

"Armed opposition groups relevant in the northwest of the Syria should be involved in the deconfliction mechanism," the board said.

The Board was established to investigate attacks on seven civilian facilities, including a school, a refugee camp and several medical institutions in the Syrian province of Idlib in April-July 2019, during a flare-up between the armed opposition and the government forces.