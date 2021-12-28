UrduPoint.com

UN Participating In Return Of Refugees To Syria Limited - Damascus

Tue 28th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The participation of the United Nations in the process of return of Syrian refugees to their homeland is limited and funding is below 50% of the planned sum, Syrian Deputy Minister of Local Administration Moataz Kattan has told Sputnik.

"The role of the UN is very symbolic in the process of returning refugees ... According to agreements on humanitarian cooperation over the past many years, the funding involved has always been less than what was planned earlier," Kattan said, adding that the UN financing is recent years "did not exceed 50% of the planned volume."

