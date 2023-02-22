UN Partners Have No Desire to Cooperate on Probe Into Nord Stream Sabotage - Russian Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russia's Western partners on the UN Security Council are not showing a desire to cooperate in an independent investigation to verify a report that presented significant details that the United States was behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

"We do not see a desire from our partners to cooperate," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

Russia presented a UN Security Council draft resolution requesting the UN Secretary General to conduct an independent international investigation to verify the facts that Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh put forward claiming the United States sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines, according to a source familiar with the matter.

In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the incident.

On February 8, Hersh published a report saying that US Navy divers had planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022. Norway activated the bombs three months later, according to the journalist.

The US government has repeatedly denied its involvement in the sabotaging of the Russian pipelines, while the Russian government has demanded an open investigation.

