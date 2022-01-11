UN, Partners Launch $5Bln Funding Appeal to Help Afghans in 2022

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 01:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The United Nations and its partners on Tuesday launched over $5 billion funding appeal to help Afghans in 2022 and to overcome the humanitarian crisis that emerged after the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in Afghanistan.

"The UN and partners launched more than $5 billion funding appeal for Afghanistan on Tuesday, in the hope of shoring up collapsing basic services there, which have left 22 million in need of assistance inside the country, and 5.7 million people requiring help beyond its borders," the UN said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan alone requires $4.44 billion funding, which makes it the largest ever appeal for a single country for humanitarian assistance.

"This is a stop-gap, an absolutely essential stop-gap measure that we are putting in front of the international community today. Without this being funded, there won't be a future, we need this to be done, otherwise there will be outflow, there will be suffering," UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said in the statement.

The Afghanistan Situation Regional Refugee Response Plan requires $623 million funding.

According to the UN, the funds will be divided among 40 organizations working in protection, health and nutrition, food security, livelihoods and resilience, education, logistics and telecoms.

With sufficient funding, relief organizations plan to ensure food security and agricultural provision, support health services, increase assistance with shelter, non-food items, protection and education.

The UN stressed that Afghanistan has been suffering the world's most rapidly growing humanitarian crisis.

"According to UN humanitarian coordination office OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs), half the population now faces acute hunger, over nine million people have been displaced and millions of children are out of school," the organization said in the statement.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in September. Amid political turmoil exacerbating an exodus of its citizens, a number of countries and organizations expressed readiness to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the nation. The Taliban government has warned international donors not to link assistance to political issues.

