UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) UN Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix will visit Moscow this week to represent Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the IX Moscow Conference on International Security and meet with senior Russian officials, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"The Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will represent the Secretary-General at the IX Moscow Conference on International Security, which is taking place from the 22nd to the 24th of June," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "While in Moscow Mr Lacroix will hold meetings with senior Russian officials at the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense and Interior. This will provide an opportunity to thank Russia for its support and contributions to peacekeeping."