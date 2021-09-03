UrduPoint.com

UN Peace Operations Chief Will Travel To Ethiopia, Sudan September 6-9 - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:48 PM

UN Peace Operations Chief Will Travel to Ethiopia, Sudan September 6-9 - Spokesperson

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix will travel to Ethiopia and Sudan next week to discuss with senior government officials issues related to the UN peacekeeping in the region, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix will travel to Ethiopia and Sudan next week to discuss with senior government officials issues related to the UN peacekeeping in the region, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

Lacroix will be joined during his trip by UN Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga.

"The head of our peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will be traveling to Ethiopia and Sudan. He will be there starting Monday until September 9," Dujarric said. "In Addis Ababa, they [Lacroix and Onanga-Anyanga] will meet with senior Ethiopian government officials as well as African Union officials to discuss peacekeeping issues.

"

Dujarric said the two UN officials will travel to Khartoum, Sudan, on Thursday to discuss the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and meet with the Sudanese authorities and the Co-Chairs of the Abyei Oversight Committee.

Lacroix and Onanga-Anyanga will then visit Abyei, where they will engage with local leaders and UNISFA staff, Dujarric also said.

After completing the trip, Lacroix will travel to South Sudan, where he will stay until September 12, Dujarric added.

UNISFA was established in June 2011 in response to the outbreak of violence over the disputed between Sudan and South Sudan oil-rich Abyei area.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Visit Addis Ababa Khartoum Ethiopia Sudan June September Government

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

1 minute ago
 Balochistan University playing key role for promot ..

Balochistan University playing key role for promoting knowledge & research in pr ..

1 minute ago
 COMSATS University launches campaign to clean tour ..

COMSATS University launches campaign to clean tourists leftover trash

1 minute ago
 MQM-P blames PSP leader for attack on party's Zone ..

MQM-P blames PSP leader for attack on party's Zone office

1 minute ago
 UN Mission in Libya Demands Warring Factions in Li ..

UN Mission in Libya Demands Warring Factions in Libya Cease Armed Clashes in Tri ..

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister welcomes Air Arabia Group to Pakist ..

Prime Minister welcomes Air Arabia Group to Pakistan for establishing new airlin ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.