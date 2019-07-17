UrduPoint.com
UN Peacekeeper Killed In Attack In Abyei Region - Mission

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) A peacekeeper from the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) was killed and another soldier seriously injured in an attack on a market in the Abyei region located between Sudan and South Sudan, the UNISFA said in a press release on Tuesday.

"UNISFA's Acting Head of Mission/Force Commander, Major General Mehari Zewde Gebremariam, strongly condemns the unprovoked attack by a group of unknown armed men on UNISFA peacekeepers providing security at the Amiet market in which one Ethiopian soldier was killed and another critically wounded," the release said.

At least five more people, including two women and an 8-month-old baby, were also killed in the attack that occurred on Monday.

The UNISFA Force Commander urged on all sides to avoid any actions that could inflame conflict in the Abyei area and reaffirmed that any attack on peacekeepers represents war crime, and perpetrators would be brought to justice.

South Sudan broke away from Sudan after a decades-long civil war in 2011, but its independence did not put an end to its internal conflict. Fighting flared up in South Sudan in 2013, forcing 2.3 million to flee abroad and displacing 1.9 million inside the country.

A power-sharing agreement between the South Sudanese government and opposition was reached last September. The parties extended the deadline for forming a coalition for six months in May.

