UN Peacekeeper Killed In Mali After Terrorist Attack On Convoy - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 10:07 PM

A United Nations peacekeeper from Jordan was killed in Mali after terrorists attacked his convoy, UN spokesperson Stephan Dujarric said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) A United Nations peacekeeper from Jordan was killed in Mali after terrorists attacked his convoy, UN spokesperson Stephan Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"This morning, a UN peacekeeping logistics convoy was attacked.

For about an hour, the convoy was under direct fire from suspected members of terrorist groups who used small arms and rocket launchers," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "Four UN peacekeepers from Jordan were injured and sadly one of them succumbed to his injuries after being evacuated."

