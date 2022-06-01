UrduPoint.com

UN Peacekeeper Killed In Mali 'terrorist' Attack

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 08:17 PM

UN peacekeeper killed in Mali 'terrorist' attack

A UN peacekeeper was killed and three others injured Wednesday in a "terrorist attack" on their convoy in Kidal, northern Mali, a MINUSMA spokesperson said on Twitter

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A UN peacekeeper was killed and three others injured Wednesday in a "terrorist attack" on their convoy in Kidal, northern Mali, a MINUSMA spokesperson said on Twitter.

The casualties were members of the mission's Jordanian contingent, a security official said separately on condition of anonymity.

The convoy was hit by small-arms fire and rocket-propelled grenades in an attack that lasted about an hour, MINUSMA spokesman Olivier Salgado tweeted.

"Unfortunately, one of the blue helmets succumbed to his wounds following the attack," he posted in French.

No details were given about the suspected attackers.

MINUSMA -- the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali -- was deployed in 2013 to help shore up the fragile Sahel state in the face of jihadist attacks.

With 13,000 members, the mission is one of the UN's biggest peacekeeping operations, and also one of its most dangerous. It says 172 troops have died from hostile acts.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire United Nations Twitter Died Mali From

Recent Stories

AG Department to hold open court on Thursday

AG Department to hold open court on Thursday

25 seconds ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib Sukkur office works on speedy reso ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib Sukkur office works on speedy resolution of public complaints

27 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks comments from PARC rega ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments from PARC regarding employees' restoration

28 seconds ago
 SBBU organizes seminar on Emerging Trends in Infor ..

SBBU organizes seminar on Emerging Trends in Information Technology

29 seconds ago
 NATO Chief Says Will Convene Finnish, Swedish, Tur ..

NATO Chief Says Will Convene Finnish, Swedish, Turkish Senior Officials in Bruss ..

4 minutes ago
 Blinken After Talks With Stoltenberg Says NATO Wil ..

Blinken After Talks With Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Bolster Budget

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.