UN Peacekeepers Call For Immediate Ceasefire Between Israel, Lebanon

Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:26 PM

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Friday called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon amid growing tensions

UNIFIL noted that it had detected rocket launches from outside its area of operations in south Lebanon towards the Golan Heights, as well as artillery response from Israel earlier in the day.

"UNIFIL calls on the parties to cease fire and maintain calm so we can begin an investigation," the statement read.

The UN mission also noted that its head, Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col, has been in direct contact with both parties and has urged them to "immediately cease fire."

"This is a very dangerous situation, with escalatory actions seen on both sides over the past two days.

UNIFIL is actively engaging with the parties through all formal and informal liaison and coordination mechanisms to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control," UNIFIL stated.

The UN peacekeepers said they were further coordinating with the Lebanese armed forces to strengthen security measures throughout their area of operations.

The alarm sirens went off in northern Israel for the second time in a week on early Friday. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that a total of 19 rockets were fired from Lebanon, three of which fell inside the Lebanese territory and 16 crossed the border. Most of the rockets were intercepted. The Israeli army has, in turn, targeted launch sites in Lebanon.

