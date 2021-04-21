UrduPoint.com
UN Peacekeepers Deployment To Donbas Is Not On Agenda - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The deployment of a UN peacekeeping mission to Donbas is currently not on the agenda, as the main thing is to ensure that Kiev fully and consistently fulfills the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Director Pyotr Ilyichev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The issue of introducing a UN peacekeeping mission to Donbas is not on the agenda of the domestic Ukrainian conflict settlement. The main thing is now to force Kiev to fully and consistently implement the Minsk agreements as the only possible way to achieve peace in Ukraine's east," Ilyichev said.

The Minsk set of measures, approved by the UN Security Council's Resolution 2202, refers to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s role in the peace efforts, the diplomat recalled.

"The OSCE's Special Monitoring Mission ... is meant to control ceasefire implementation, to verify disengagement of forces and weapons withdrawal from the contact line. The level of its effectiveness is another issue to discuss," Ilyichev added.

