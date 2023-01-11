UrduPoint.com

UN Peacekeepers Deployment To Nagorno-Karabakh Possible Only With Mutual Consent - Kremlin

The deployment of the UN Security Council peacekeeping mission to Nagorno-Karabakh, a contested region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, is possible only with the consent of both parties to the conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the UN peacekeepers could replace the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh after the latter's mandate expires.

"There are constant contacts at the level of working groups, various other levels. Certainly this topic has been on the agenda repeatedly. However, it is clear that any mission can be dispatched only with the consent of both sides of the conflict," Peskov told reporters.

In 2020, Russia deployed peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-populated enclave within Azerbaijan which has unilaterally proclaimed independence from Baku, under a ceasefire deal it brokered between Armenia and Azerbaijan after a 1.

5-month armed conflict.

Since December 12, the only road which connects Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh but runs de jure through the Lachin district of Azerbaijan has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan described by state media as environmental activists protesting alleged Armenian illegal mining in the area.

Pashinyan has urged the Russian peacekeepers to ensure that the blockade be lifted, saying that failure to do so would be a violation of their obligations under the trilateral ceasefire deal. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has denied any breach of obligations by the peacekeepers.

