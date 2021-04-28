UrduPoint.com
UN Peacekeepers in Afghanistan Possibility, But Hasn't 'Come Up' Yet - US Envoy Khalilzad

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The deployment of UN peacekeepers in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American forces is a possibility, but it hasn't come up yet, US Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad told a Senate panel on Tuesday.

"That's a possibility that they might...

but as of now this issue has not come up," Khalilzad replied to a question if the Afghan authorities may request the deployment of an international peacekeeping force.

Speaking to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he added that the US asked the UN to play a more active role in "promoting, facilitating" the peace process in Afghanistan.

