UN Peacekeepers In South Lebanon Crossfire

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon crossfire

UN BASE 964, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) On the deserted border between Lebanon and Israel, Spanish UN peacekeepers have for more than 10 months effectively been caught in a war zone.

Several Blue Helmets have been wounded in the crossfire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, which has also left dozens of Lebanese civilians dead in fallout from the war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

"Sometimes we need to shelter because of the shelling... sometimes even inside the bunkers," said Alvaro Gonzalez Gavalda, a Blue Helmet at Base 964 of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

To reach the base, AFP journalists escorted in a UNIFIL convoy passed through virtually deserted villages.

Only the occasional grocer or automotive repair shop was still open along the road where fields had been left charred by bombardment.

The base, surrounded by barbed wire and protected with heavy stone-filled berms, is not far from the town of Khiam, where dozens of houses have been destroyed or damaged, about five kilometers (three miles) from the border.

Over a wall that marks the frontier, the Israeli town of Metula is visible. It has also been emptied of residents, as have other communities on both sides of the boundary.

