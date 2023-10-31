Open Menu

UN Peacekeepers Leave Strategic Camp In Northern Mali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) UN soldiers Tuesday left a camp in the strategic town of Kidal in Mali's volatile north, which has been wracked by jihadist and separatist violence, several sources in the peacekeeping mission told AFP.

"We left Kidal this morning," a source in the UN peacekeeping mission based in the town said.

Following a coup in 2020, Mali's new military rulers in June ordered the peacekeepers out, proclaiming the "failure" of their mission.

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), whose strength has hovered around 15,000 soldiers and police officers, has seen 180 of its members killed.

The original plan was for the peacekeeping force to have withdrawn from the West African nation by the end of the year, but the UN troops began withdrawing from their compounds as early as July.

The MINUSMA withdrawal has exacerbated rivalries between armed groups present in the north of the country and the Malian state.

