UN Peacekeepers' Presence In Donbas Not Currently On Normandy Format Agenda - Rudenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

UN Peacekeepers' Presence in Donbas Not Currently on Normandy Format Agenda - Rudenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The issue of the UN peacekeepers' presence in Donbas is currently not on the agenda of the Normandy format countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for the idea of a UN presence in Donbas, this issue is not on the Normandy agenda now. In 2017, Russia submitted to the UN Security Council a draft resolution on the deployment of a UN mission to guard the OSCE SMM. There has still been no official response to it," Rudenko said when asked whether the possibility of deploying UN peacekeepers to Donbas was being discussed.

