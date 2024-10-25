UN Peacekeepers Say Israel Troops Fired At Lebanon Post
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) United Nations peacekeepers said Friday that Israeli soldiers fired at one of their observation posts in south Lebanon this week, adding the security situation was "extremely challenging" amid other unidentified attacks.
"IDF (Israeli army) soldiers fired at" an observation post near the border village of Dhayra on Tuesday, a statement from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said, adding "the duty guards withdrew to avoid being shot.
"
Separately, it reported three incidents of unidentified fire impacting UNIFIL positions, teams and vehicles this week, adding no peacekeepers were hurt but calling the security situation "extremely challenging".
"Since early October, peacekeepers have observed clashes on the ground in or around" a dozen south Lebanon villages and towns, UNIFIL said, noting "rocket fire from Lebanon and heavy air and artillery strikes from Israel have continued".
