Open Menu

UN Peacekeepers Say Israel Troops Fired At Lebanon Post

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM

UN peacekeepers say Israel troops fired at Lebanon post

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) United Nations peacekeepers said Friday that Israeli soldiers fired at one of their observation posts in south Lebanon this week, adding the security situation was "extremely challenging" amid other unidentified attacks.

"IDF (Israeli army) soldiers fired at" an observation post near the border village of Dhayra on Tuesday, a statement from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said, adding "the duty guards withdrew to avoid being shot.

"

Separately, it reported three incidents of unidentified fire impacting UNIFIL positions, teams and vehicles this week, adding no peacekeepers were hurt but calling the security situation "extremely challenging".

"Since early October, peacekeepers have observed clashes on the ground in or around" a dozen south Lebanon villages and towns, UNIFIL said, noting "rocket fire from Lebanon and heavy air and artillery strikes from Israel have continued".

Related Topics

Fire Army United Nations Israel Vehicles Lebanon October Border Post From

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

3 hours ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

3 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

6 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

18 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

18 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

18 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World