UN Peacekeeping Chief Saddened Over Pakistani Peacekeeper's Loss In Abyei
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Head UN Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, has expressed grief over the killing of a Pakistani peacekeeper serving the U.N. Interim Security Force for Abyei, an area disputed by South Sudan and the Sudan, wile protecting civilians during the ongoing inter-communal violence.
In a message to Pakistan UN Ambassador, Munir Akram, he said: “I learned with great sadness the killing of a Pakistani peacekeeper in Abyei. I wanted to express to you, your government and the bereaved family, my deepest condolences.”
The fallen soldier was identified as Sepoy Muhammad Tariq, who embraced martyrdom, while four individuals, including two officers, were injured.
Lacroix thanked Pakistan for its contributions to UN peacekeeping around the world and wished “full and speedy recovery” to the injured.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ambassador Akram said that he was deeply grieved to learn of the martyrdom of Sepoy Tariq.
He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and to the Armed Forces of Pakistan.
“Such supreme sacrifices are a symbol of Pakistan’s commitment to peacekeeping endeavors of the United Nations, ” Ambassador Akram said, noting that Pakistan 'peacekeeping contingents have always distinguished themselves by their professionalism and devotion to duty.
To date, 181 Pakistani peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the cause of global peace under U.N.'s umbrella.
Pakistan, he said, remains committed to its role as a responsible member of the international community and will continue to contribute towards global peace and stability under the auspices of the United Nations.
