UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Peacekeeping Chief Says 1,049 COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths Reported Among Staff Globally

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:20 PM

UN Peacekeeping Chief Says 1,049 COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths Reported Among Staff Globally

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said on Wednesday that 1,049 cumulative coronavirus cases have been reported among all UN peacekeeping missions with 18 virus-related fatalities.

"As of today, September 9, across all field missions, which number over 100,000 personnel, a total of 1,049 cumulative cases had been recorded, with 609 recovered, 440 active cases and 18 deaths," Lacroix said at a UN Security Council meeting.

Lacroix said that with the onset of the pandemic, a number of measures had been put in place that contributed to preventing the spread among peacekeeping personnel within relatively low levels.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of September 9, more than 27 million coronavirus cases have been reported globally with 898,000 virus-related deaths.

Related Topics

World United Nations March September All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

39 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

54 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

54 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

2 hours ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.