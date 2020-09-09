UN Peacekeeping Chief Says 1,049 COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths Reported Among Staff Globally

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said on Wednesday that 1,049 cumulative coronavirus cases have been reported among all UN peacekeeping missions with 18 virus-related fatalities.

"As of today, September 9, across all field missions, which number over 100,000 personnel, a total of 1,049 cumulative cases had been recorded, with 609 recovered, 440 active cases and 18 deaths," Lacroix said at a UN Security Council meeting.

Lacroix said that with the onset of the pandemic, a number of measures had been put in place that contributed to preventing the spread among peacekeeping personnel within relatively low levels.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of September 9, more than 27 million coronavirus cases have been reported globally with 898,000 virus-related deaths.