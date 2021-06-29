UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Peacekeeping Chief Says Concerned By Alleged Russian Human Rights Abuses In CAR

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:10 AM

UN Peacekeeping Chief Says Concerned By Alleged Russian Human Rights Abuses in CAR

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix said he was very concerned by the allegations of human rights violations perpetrated by Russian military personnel in the Central African Republic (CAR).

"We are very concerned by the number of these allegations and the fact that they're still widespread perpetrated or they are alleged by a great diversity of actors, armed groups. I believe they're still responsible for for for the biggest number of these alleged violations of human rights, but also the national armed forces and their bilateral partners," Lacroix said in a press conference on Monday.

Lacroix's coment came in response to a question regarding the UN Panel of Experts report that claims Russian military instructors, along with the car military forces, are responsible for committing human rights abuses, including indiscriminate killings of civilians.

The report also alleges that Russian instructors and CAR forces were involved in the looting of houses and humanitarian organizations and in targeting a mosque.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov strongly rejected the allegations in the report.

"This is another lie," Peskov told reporters during a press conference.

The CAR presidential administration condemned earlier in June another report published on CNN about killings allegedly committed by Russian nationals, calling it "deceitful and libelous" and "based on rumors circulated on social media."

It emphasized that the presence of Russian instructors in the country had been authorized by the UN Security Council.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, there are more than 500 Russian instructors currently working in the CAR.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Social Media Car Pierre Central African Republic June Mosque

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed restructures board of directors of ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

4 hours ago

PTI become most popular political force in AJK: Sa ..

4 hours ago

DR Congo city closes schools, markets after weeken ..

4 hours ago

Minorities to be taught their own religious curric ..

4 hours ago

Turkey to Develop Cyber-Defense Mechanism - Erdoga ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.