UN Peacekeeping Chief Will Travel To Ethiopia, Sudan September 6-9 - Spokesman

UN Peacekeeping Chief Will Travel to Ethiopia, Sudan September 6-9 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix will travel to Ethiopia and Sudan next week to discuss with senior government officials issues related to the UN peacekeeping in the region, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

On his trip, Lacroix will be joined by UN Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga.

"The head of our peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will be traveling to Ethiopia and Sudan. He will be there starting Monday until September 9," Dujarric said. "In Addis Ababa, they [Lacroix and Onanga-Anyanga] will meet with senior Ethiopian government officials as well as African Union officials to discuss peacekeeping issues.

Dujarric said that on Thursday, the two UN officials will travel to Khartoum, Sudan, to discuss the UN Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and meet Sudanese authorities and the Co-Chairs of the Abyei Oversight Committee.

Lacroix and Onanga-Anyanga then will visit Abyei, where they will engage with local leaders and UNISFA staff.

After completing the trip, Lacroix will travel to South Sudan, where he will stay until September 12, Dujarric added.

UNISFA was established in June 2011 in response to the outbreak of violence over the disputed between Sudan and South Sudan oil-rich Abyei area.

