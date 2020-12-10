UN Peacekeeping Mission in Cyprus Says Over 20 Staffers Contracted COVID-19

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) said that 24 of its staffers have recently contracted coronavirus, and also gave an account of the measures implemented to contain the spreading of the virus.

"UNFICYP confirms that, in spite of its stringent procedures, there are currently 2 civilian positive cases of COVID-19, 4 UN police officers and 18 military personnel, for a total of 24 staff members. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 33 cases of COVID-19 have been identified. 9 individuals have subsequently made a full recovery," the peacekeeping mission said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The UNFICYP noted that it continues to work closely with Cyprus' authorities "to ensure that all relevant protocols to prevent and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 are strictly adhered to."

The peacekeeping force elaborated on the measures implemented to safeguard its staffers and the wider community.

For instance, over 50 percent of all civilian staff are working from home, and military staff self-isolate 14 days at home before being deployed to join the UNFICYP and then 14 more days upon arrival.

"UNFICYP has issued strict guidance to uniformed personnel on mitigating the spread of the virus, including minimizing physical contact with the population, in particular when on patrols, use of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) as necessary and stringent hygiene practices. The mission regularly reviews its contingency plans and follows the guidance provided by the WHO, UN headquarters and the Cypriot authorities," the statement read on,

UNFICYP, which was set up back in 1964, numbers over 1,000. Its mandate includes supervising the ceasefire, providing humanitarian assistance and promoting a comprehensive settlement between Greek Cypriot forces and the Turkish Cypriot forces.