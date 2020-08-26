UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali Says Held Talks With Military Coup Leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

Representatives of the military who took over the power in Bamako have met with the members of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA), as well as a number of international delegations and the US ambassador

"The special representative of the UN secretary-general in Mali and the head of MINUSMA, Mr. Mahamat Annadif, discussed the mandate and activities of MINUSMA, as well as the current socio-political situation with [Mali's] National Committee for the Rescue of the People during a Tuesday meeting," the mission wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, according to Mali's Jigi news portal, the military coup leaders have also met with the US and Moroccan ambassadors, as well as representatives of the G5 Sahel organization, which consists of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger.

The coup rocked the West African country on August 18 when a group of Malian soldiers took control of the Kati military base near the capital of Bamako and seized President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and some other high-ranking officials.

Keita then announced his resignation and dissolution of parliament.

Leaders of the countries across the world and international organizations condemned the coup, including the West African ECOWAS union, which also closed borders with and cut political and economic ties with Mali.

The rebels established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, the country's new governing body under the leadership of Col. Assimi Goita, who was previously the commander of military forces in central Mali.

Representatives of the Malian military and the ECOWAS delegation have not yet reached an agreement regarding conditions of the transition of power to a civilian-led government.