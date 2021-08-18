UN Personnel Move From Kabul to Kazakhstan to Reduce Risk - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A group of UN personnel is traveling from Kabul to Kazakhstan as a temporary measure to reduce the existing risk to the staff, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) A group of UN personnel is traveling from Kabul to Kazakhstan as a temporary measure to reduce the existing risk to the staff, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"As we speak a group of UN personnel is traveling today from Kabul to Almaty in Kazakhstan where they will continue their work remotely," Dujarric said. "This is a temporary measure intended to enable the UN to keep delivering assistance to the people of Afghanistan with a minimum disruption while at the same time reducing the risk to UN personnel."