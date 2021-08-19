UN Personnel Move From Kabul to Kazakhstan to Reduce Risk - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) A group of UN personnel is traveling from Kabul to Kazakhstan as a temporary measure to reduce the existing risk to the staff, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"As we speak a group of UN personnel is traveling today from Kabul to Almaty in Kazakhstan where they will continue their work remotely," Dujarric said. "This is a temporary measure intended to enable the UN to keep delivering assistance to the people of Afghanistan with a minimum disruption while at the same time reducing the risk to UN personnel."

Later in the day, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed that the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and a number of other UN agencies have been temporarily redeployed from Afghanistan to Almaty.

"In the spirit of Kazakhstan's comprehensive cooperation with the UN and as part of Kazakhstan's commitments as a full-fledged member of the Organization, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decided to fulfill the UN request," the ministry said in a statement.

The relevant Kazakh authorities are currently working on accommodating the UN diplomats, however, their deployment in the country will be temporary, "approximately for six months, until the situation in Afghanistan stabilizes," the statement added.