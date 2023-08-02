UN Pleased With Chinese Energy Data Stating Renewable Energy Surpassed Coal - Spokesperson

The United Nations is happy with the Chinese National Energy Administration announcing that its renewable energy production has surpassed coal, the UN spokesperson Farhan Hag said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The United Nations is happy with the Chinese National Energy Administration announcing that its renewable energy production has surpassed coal, the UN spokesperson Farhan Hag said on Wednesday.

"This is certainly what the Secretary General wants all nations to pursue and he's very pleased by the nations that actually move ahead towards using sustainable energy resources and move away from coal." Hag told a briefing.

Coal has no future in humanity, he added.

The Chinese National Energy Administration revealed data for the first time in the history of China that renewable energy surpassed coal - especially in the first half of this year. Wind and solar generation increased on a year on year basis about 24%.�