UN Pledges Continued Humanitarian Support for Haiti After Earthquake - Guterres

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United Nations will continue to provide aid for Haitians affected by the devastating earthquake, including medical support and emergency shelter, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"My message to the people of Haiti: You are not alone. We stand by your side in these trying times.

The @UN continues to assist those affected by Saturday's deadly earthquake with humanitarian aid, including medical supplies & health care, clean water, emergency shelter & more," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, the UN allocated $8 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to support the humanitarian response in Haiti.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday, claiming the lives of nearly 2,000 people. On Monday, the Haitian government declared three days of national mourning for the disaster's victims.