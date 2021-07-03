UN Political Affairs Chief Calls For Full Withdrawal of Eritrean Forces from Tigray

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Friday called for the withdrawal of all Eritrean forces fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

"Ethiopia's neighbors can play a constructive role in supporting the country's transition while respecting its sovereignty," DiCarlo said in a first public meeting by the UN Security Council on the issue. "The withdrawal of Eritrean forces from Tigray must be fully implemented."